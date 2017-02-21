The Latest: Bank robber who used hostage as shield sentenced

FRESNO, Calif. — The Latest on a sentencing in a deadly California bank robbery and police shootout (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Emotions ran high during the sentencing of a 22-year-old bank robber who used a woman he took hostage as a human shield in a gunbattle with California officers.

Jaime Ramos was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison for the July 2014 robbery and car chase in Stockton that killed Misty Holt-Singh and Ramos' two accomplices.

After the heist, the robbers took three women hostage and fled the bank. Holt-Singh died in the shootout with police when Ramos used her as cover.

Holt-Singh's mother was overcome by tears trying to speak at the sentencing.

Robert Himelblau of the San Joaquin County district attorney's office says the two surviving hostages found it too difficult emotionally to attend.

Ramos said nothing in court. His attorney, Jonathan Fattarsi, didn't respond to requests for comment.

