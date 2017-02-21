The Latest: Kremlin holds off commenting on McMaster

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times EST):

5:45 a.m.

The Kremlin has refrained from comment on the appointment of the new U.S. national security adviser, saying it will wait to see what stance Washington will take.

President Donald Trump named Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster to the job Monday. McMaster replaces retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who was fired last week after Trump determined that Flynn had misled Vice-President Mike Pence about the nature of his discussion with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. during the presidential transition.

Asked about how the Kremlin views the appointment, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he wouldn't comment on what is Trump's prerogative. He noted Tuesday that "it's important to us how our relations will develop," adding that "we are patiently following our American partners determining their stance."

___

3:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump has chosen as his national security adviser a soldier-scholar who fought in both Iraq wars.

Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster also published an influential book that called out the U.S. government for "lies" that led to the Vietnam War.

The White House says McMaster will remain on active military duty while leading the National Security Council.

McMaster joins two retired generals — Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly — already in Trump's inner circle, adding to the impression that the president prefers military men in top roles.