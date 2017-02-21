The Latest: Lawmaker opposes court's antidiscrimination rule

HELENA, Mont. — The Latest on legislation on the rights of gay, lesbian and transgender people (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

A Montana lawmaker wants the Legislature to tell the state Supreme Court to reject a proposed rule that would ban lawyers from discriminating against gay, lesbian and transgender people.

Republican Sen. David Howard of Park City is sponsoring a resolution that says the court's adoption of the rule would violate the free-speech rights of lawyers. He was backed Tuesday by several pastors from across the state.

SK Rossi of the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana says the resolution interferes with the court's ability to set its own rules as a separate branch of government.

The court is considering the proposed rule drafted by the American Bar Association. The rule says it would be professional misconduct for a lawyer to harass or discriminate based on sexual orientation, race, sex, religion and other factors.

___

8:50 a.m.

A legislative committee has tabled a bill that sought to extend civil rights protections to gays, lesbians and transgender people across the state.

The House Judiciary Committee heard emotional testimony last week from citizens who said they'd been discriminated against due to their sexual orientation or sexual identity, while opponents said the bill infringed on their religious expression rights.

Lee Newspapers of Montana reports the Judiciary Committee voted 11-8 against the measure on Monday, likely killing the bill.

Republican Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway of Great Falls says discrimination based on sex is already illegal, so adding sexual orientation or sexual identity isn't necessary.