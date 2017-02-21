The Latest: Man identified in slaying of California officer

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the shooting of two California police officers as they responded to a traffic accident (all times local):

2 p.m.

Authorities have identified a suspect they say fatally shot a California police officer and injured another as the officers responded to a traffic accident.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect Tuesday as Michael Christopher Mejia

Authorities say the 26-year-old is a known gang member who was recently released from jail.

They say Mejia killed his cousin, 47-year-old Roy Torres, and then stole his car before he rear-ended another car in Whittier on Monday.

When officers arrived to the crash scene, investigators said Mejia pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Officer Keith Boyer, a 27-year veteran of the department, was killed. Another officer, Officer Patrick Hazell, was wounded.

The officers shot back, and Mejia was wounded. He remained hospitalized Tuesday.