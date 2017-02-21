The Latest: Man identified in slaying of California officer
LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the shooting of two California police officers as they responded to a traffic accident (all times local):
2 p.m.
Authorities have identified a suspect they say fatally shot a California police officer and injured another as the officers responded to a traffic accident.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department identified the suspect Tuesday as Michael Christopher Mejia
Authorities say the 26-year-old is a known gang member who was recently released from jail.
They say Mejia killed his cousin, 47-year-old Roy Torres, and then stole his car before he rear-ended another car in Whittier on Monday.
When officers arrived to the crash scene, investigators said Mejia pulled out a gun and opened fire.
Officer Keith Boyer, a 27-year veteran of the department, was killed. Another officer, Officer Patrick Hazell, was wounded.
The officers shot back, and Mejia was wounded. He remained hospitalized Tuesday.
It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.