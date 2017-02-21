The Latest: Michigan House revises income tax cut plan

LANSING, Mich. — The Latest on the Michigan House's consideration of income tax cut legislation (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

House Republicans have significantly revised their income tax cut plan, proposing to drop the 4.25 per cent rate to 3.9 per cent over four years and no longer calling for the tax to be phased out entirely over decades.

Legislation that cleared a committee last week would have cut the tax to 3.9 per cent in 2018. Under changes to the bill made Tuesday, the tax would drop by one-tenth of a percentage point annually from 2018 through 2020 and 0.05 percentage points in 2021.

A final vote on the measure was not taken, as it appeared majority Republicans did not yet have enough support to send the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate.

Gov. Rick Snyder has expressed "serious concerns" with cutting the income tax.

___

2:05 p.m.

The leaders of Michigan's 15 public universities are lobbying against an income tax cut they worry would lead to state funding cuts.

At least half of the school presidents stood outside the House chamber Tuesday, pressing lawmakers to oppose the legislation that cleared a committee last week.

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel said families already are struggling to afford college, and "we don't want to make those challenges greater."

The bill could be voted on as early as Tuesday. It would drop the 4.25 per cent income tax to 3.9 per cent in 2018 and then reduce it by one-tenth of a percentage point annually until the tax's elimination.