The Latest: Organizer let down by Collins gripe about calls

PORTLAND, Maine — The Latest on Sen. Susan Collins meeting with progressive organizers in Maine (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

An organizer with a progressive group in Maine says she was let down by Sen. Susan Collins' complaint about the volume of calls her office has received.

Mainers For Accountable Leadership organized a meeting with Collins, a Republican who has been critical of President Donald Trump, on Tuesday. Near the end of the meeting, the senator said the volume of calls she is receiving is overwhelming her office.

Co-founder Marie Follayttar Smith says if Collins' office doesn't have adequate staffing, "they need to provide it."

Mainers For Accountable Leadership has been critical of Collins for being difficult to reach in recent days. The group is holding "open air town hall" events in Portland, Lewiston and Bangor on Wednesday to call for Collins to address members' concerns.

Collins will be appearing in a public radio interview at the time.

___

11:15 a.m.

A Republican senator known for speaking out against President Donald Trump says her office has been flooded with phone calls to the point where it's difficult to serve constituents.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine visited with progressive group Mainers For Accountable Leadership on Tuesday in a livestreamed meeting. Toward the end of the meeting, Collins mentioned that her offices recently fielded thousands of calls on a variety of issues and it was difficult for her staff to keep up with the volume.

Collins mentioned she was worried that constituents having trouble accessing Social Security or veterans' benefits were having trouble getting through to her amid all the calls.