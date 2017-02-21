The Latest: Truckee River not flooding; mountain pass buried

RENO, Nev. — The Latest on heavy snow and rain in northern Nevada (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

Police in Reno say the Truckee River isn't flooding, but authorities are watching creeks and road crossings for high water.

On Mount Rose, an avalanche has the main highway closed between Reno and Lake Tahoe, but no injuries are reported.

Reno police Officer Tim Broadway says one motorist who drove around barriers was rescued after his vehicle stalled in deep water early Tuesday on North Sierra Street near San Rafael Park.

Broadway says police found another vehicle swamped on North Virginia Street near the University of Nevada, Reno, but there wasn't anyone in it.

The National Weather Service says a flood warning is in effect, with moderate to heavy snow affecting the Reno and Sparks areas until about noon.

Forecasts are for up to 3 slushy inches on the valley floor.

____

8:10 a.m.

An avalanche has buried the main mountain highway between Reno and Lake Tahoe beneath some 20 feet of snow, but no injuries are reported.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Dan Gordon said Tuesday there are no immediate reports that any motorists or vehicles were trapped in the snow slide near the crest of Mount Rose Highway.

He says the avalanche was reported about 9:15 p.m. Monday, and there's no estimate yet when the road will reopen.

Gordon says it's still snowing and driving conditions are treacherous in higher elevations throughout the Sierra Nevada, including Interstate 80.

He says vehicles must have chains or snow tires on all mountain passes.