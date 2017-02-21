The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending February 19, 2017:
1. Arrival
2. Doctor Strange (2016)
3. The Edge of Seventeen
4. Trolls
5. Allied
6. The Accountant (2016)
7. Hacksaw Ridge
8. John Wick
9. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
10. The Girl On the Train (2016)
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. Moonlight
2. Manchester By the Sea
3. Loving
4. Captain Fantastic
5. Black Swan
6. XX
7. The Dressmaker
8. Embrace
9. Don't Hang Up
10. Priceless
