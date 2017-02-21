Ukraine's leader urges more sanctions against Russia

MOSCOW — Ukraine's president has called for new sanctions against Russia over its decision to recognize passports issued by separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine.

The Kremlin says its decision is a "humanitarian" move to help residents of the east suffering from Ukraine's blockade, noting it doesn't amount to recognizing the rebel regions.

Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine since April 2014, a conflict that has killed more than 9,800 people.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday denounced Moscow's action as contradicting the 2015 peace agreement. Speaking at a meeting with EU Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Commissioner Christos Stylianides, Poroshenko called for "resolute action, up to strengthening sanctions."