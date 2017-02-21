UN cites flaws in Libya trial of Gadhafi's son, others

GENEVA — A United Nations report says the trial in Libya of over three dozen people including Moammar Gadhafi's son failed to meet international fair-trial standards.

In the 60-page report released Tuesday, the U.N.'s mission in Libya and human rights office cited problems like defendants held incommunicado for long stretches, inadequate investigation of torture claims, and a lack of calls for prosecution witnesses to testify in court.

U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein called the trial of Seif Gadhafi and 36 others "a missed opportunity for justice" after the downfall of his father in the 2011 "Arab Spring" uprising.