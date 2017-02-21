UNICEF, French president urge protection for children of war
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — Child soldiers, underage sex slaves, orphaned adolescent refugees — France's president and UNICEF are urging the international community to do more to protect the more than 200 million children of today's conflict zones.
French President Francois Hollande pleaded that "the situation is urgent" as he opened a conference in Paris on Tuesday with representatives from 80 countries. He decried "the nightmare that killed these children's innocence."
Organizers want
Hollande also called on Britain to take in unaccompanied child refugees currently in France.