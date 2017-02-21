US stocks start week at new highs on deals and earnings
NEW YORK — Stocks are breaking records again Tuesday. Energy companies are rising more than the rest of the market. Consumer goods giant Kraft Heinz is falling after it withdrew a $143 billion offer for competition Unilever, but several other food and household goods makers are rising as investors bet Kraft will make an offer for one of those companies instead.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 93 points, or 0.5
U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.
LET'S CALL THE WHOLE THING OFF: Kraft Heinz and Unilever both slumped after Kraft withdrew a $143 billion offer to buy its food and consumer goods rival. Unilever said the offer was too low and the companies said Sunday that Kraft Heinz was giving up its effort. Kraft owns brands including Oscar Mayer, Jell-O and Velveeta while Unilever sells products such as Hellman's, Lipton and Knorr. Kraft Heinz gave up $3.74, or 3.9
LOOKING FOR LOVE: Big packaged food companies have been trying hard to cut costs and find new markets, and analysts and investors think Kraft Heinz is still interested in buying another food or consumer goods company. Oreo maker Mondelez rose $1.88, or 4.4
CRAVING SOME CHICKEN: Restaurant Brands International, the company that owns the Burger King and Tim Hortons brands, agreed to buy Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion. Shares of Popeyes jumped from about $66 to $70 and then fell back again as reports about the deal swirled last week. Restaurant Brands agreed to pay $79 a share, and Popeyes climbed $12.71, or 19.2
AMAZON WHO? Wal-Mart jumped $1.89, or 2.7
Online rival Amazon continued to set record highs as it rose $9.63, or 1.1
ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil jumped $1.03, or 1.9
BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.45
CURRENCY: The dollar rose to 113.62 yen from 112.93 yen late Friday. The euro sank to $1.0543 from $1.0607.
BETTER GROWTH: A survey indicated that the economy of the 19-country eurozone is growing at its fastest pace in nearly six years. The gauge of the manufacturing and services sectors for February showed both stronger business activity as well as better hiring. In Japan, a measure of manufacturing activity rose to its highest level since 2014. Both surveys showed inflation pressures growing, a welcome development for markets that have suffered dangerously low inflation or even falling prices in recent years.
OVERSEAS: Germany's DAX advanced 0.9
