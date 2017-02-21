White House denounces 'hatred' after Jewish centre threats
WASHINGTON — The White House is denouncing "hatred and hate-motivated violence" following a series of threats against Jewish community
The FBI said it is joining with the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division to investigate "possible civil rights violations in connection with threats" to the
The White House statement Tuesday said President Donald Trump "has made it abundantly clear that these actions are unacceptable." It followed a tweet by Ivanka Trump on Monday calling for "religious tolerance" after a series of threats Monday against Jewish community
Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism ahead of her 2009 marriage to Jared Kushner.