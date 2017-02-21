White House denounces 'hatred' after Jewish centre threats

WASHINGTON — The White House is denouncing "hatred and hate-motivated violence" following a series of threats against Jewish community centres across the country. The statement does not directly mention those incidents or Jews.

The FBI said it is joining with the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division to investigate "possible civil rights violations in connection with threats" to the centres .

The White House statement Tuesday said President Donald Trump "has made it abundantly clear that these actions are unacceptable." It followed a tweet by Ivanka Trump on Monday calling for "religious tolerance" after a series of threats Monday against Jewish community centres . She tweeted "We must protect our houses of worship & religious centres ," and used the hashtag #JCC.