Young Cubans make pedal-powered Model T for transport, fun

HAVANA — In a country where few can afford a car, some Cuban high school students have built a replica of a Model T Ford propelled with pedals instead of a gasoline engine. They've painstakingly acquired and installed thousands of nuts, bolts and used car parts to complete the creation.

Transportation can be daunting for many Cubans, with old cars selling for more than $30,000 and new cars more than $50,000. The state-run bus system is overburdened and unreliable.