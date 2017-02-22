2 men face sentencing for Kansas hate crime attack

WICHITA, Kan. — Two Kansas men are due to be sentenced for their roles in a hate crime attack on three Somali men.

U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten will sentence Armando Sotelo and Omar Cantero Martinez at a hearing later Wednesday.

Prosecutors say the two yelled racial and anti-Somali slurs at the men, who were sitting on a bench outside an African grocery store in Dodge City. They then attacked them.

Martinez used a broken glass bottle to stab one man in the abdomen, arm and back and slash another man on the arm. A third injured man escaped to get help.