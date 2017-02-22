4 federal prisoners hurt in van crash in Maryland
A
A
Share via Email
FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police say four federal prisoners were taken to a hospital after the van in which they were riding was involved in a three-vehicle pileup near Frederick.
Sgt. Dale Smith said Wednesday that none of their injuries was life-threatening.
Cpl. Kenneth Shilling told The Frederick News-Post (http://bit.ly/2mc1OGu ) that the federal government van was rear-ended Monday morning on northbound U.S. 15 after it braked suddenly to avoid hitting a stopped vehicle ahead. Shilling says the collision forced the van to hit the stopped vehicle.
The U.S. Marshals Service, which often transports federal prisoners, did not immediately return a call Wednesday to its Maryland district office in Baltimore.
The accident happened about 2 miles north of Frederick.
Most Popular
-
'Everybody loved Petey': Red Top chef dies in Costa Rica swimming accident
-
What's next? N.S. experts weigh in on usefulness of classroom conditions council
-
Too far to walk? Halifax school board member asks province to cut down bus distances, pay for changes
-
Look up, look way up: Huge snowman in Halifax becoming a star