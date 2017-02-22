Alabama prosecutors oppose relocating officer's murder trial

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Prosecutors say the murder trial of an Alabama police officer should be held in the capital.

The district attorney's office filed a motion Tuesday opposing a defence request to move Officer Aaron Smith's trial out of Montgomery.

Prosecutors say there's no evidence that news media coverage saturated the community or harmed Smith.

Smith faces a murder charge for the 2016 shooting death of 58-year-old Greg Gunn. The confrontation began when Smith stopped Gunn as he was walking home in his neighbourhood .