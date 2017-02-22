Americans buy existing homes at fastest pace in a decade

WASHINGTON — Americans shrugged off rising mortgage rates and bought existing homes in January at the fastest pace since 2007.

The National Association of Realtors says home sales rose 3.3 per cent last months from December to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.69 million.

Steady job gains, modest pay raises and rising consumer confidence are spurring healthy home buying even as borrowing costs have risen since last fall. Some potential buyers may be accelerating their home purchases to get ahead of any further increases in mortgage rates.