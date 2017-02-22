News / World

Brazil's Senate confirms Temer ally as new top court judge

Brazil's former Minister of Justice Alexandre de Moraes speaks during session of the Commission of Constitution and Justice of the Senate, in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. The Brazilian Senate has begun a process that is likely to confirm Moraes for the country‚Äôs Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's Senate has confirmed embattled President Michel Temer's justice minister as a new supreme court justice.

Wednesday's 55-13 vote comes after lawmakers questioned Alexandre de Moraes about allegations he plagiarized parts of textbooks he wrote, hid his wife's businesses and had links to crime gangs. He denied all claims and promised to be neutral.

Temer is mentioned in several corruption allegations that are under investigation by Brazil's top court.

Moraes will replace Justice Teori Zavascki, who died in a plane crash in January.

Zavascki had been overseeing cases involving top politicians in the corruption probe at state-run oil giant Petrobras.

