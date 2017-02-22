Brazil's Senate confirms Temer ally as new top court judge

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's Senate has confirmed embattled President Michel Temer's justice minister as a new supreme court justice.

Wednesday's 55-13 vote comes after lawmakers questioned Alexandre de Moraes about allegations he plagiarized parts of textbooks he wrote, hid his wife's businesses and had links to crime gangs. He denied all claims and promised to be neutral.

Temer is mentioned in several corruption allegations that are under investigation by Brazil's top court.

Moraes will replace Justice Teori Zavascki, who died in a plane crash in January.