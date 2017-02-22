Duchess of Cambridge pool-playing skills deemed 'dreadful'

LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge has shown off her pool-playing skills — though one teenager was not impressed.

Visiting a mental health centre for children in South Wales on Wednesday, the former Kate Middleton spent time talking to children and teens with mental health issues before picking up a pool cue.

Kate, who wore a burgundy suit paired with knee-high boots, impressed in the style stakes — but her pool skills left much to be desired.

Craig Davies, a 15-year-old teenager at the centre , described her pool playing as "dreadful."