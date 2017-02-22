Family of sailor lost on sunken freighter settles suit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another family of a sailor who died on a cargo ship that sank after losing propulsion while
The Florida Times-Union (http://bit.ly/2kZumB8 ) reports that the family of Jack Jackson settled with Tote Services Inc. for $500,000 for pre-death pain and suffering, plus a confidential, undisclosed amount for economic losses.
The 790-foot El Faro sank on Oct. 1, 2015, while
The U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation wrapped up its third round of hearings into the disaster last week. The board will issue a final report and recommendations on how Tote can increase safety.
The settlement is the 29th out of the 33.
Information from: The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union, http://www.jacksonville.com
