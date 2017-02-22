France: Le Pen staff questioned in parliament jobs probe
PARIS — French far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's bodyguard and a top aide are being questioned in an investigation into money spent on her party's European Parliament assistants.
Asked about the questioning, Le Pen dismissed the probe Wednesday as "political
An official close to the investigation said bodyguard Thierry Legier and aide Catherine Griset, who were also employed as European Parliament assistants, were taken in for questioning Wednesday near Paris. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.
The European Parliament and Paris prosecutor's office are both investigating the case.
Investigators suspect that members of Le Pen's National Front used legislative aides for the party's political activity while they were on Parliament's payroll. The party denies wrongdoing.
