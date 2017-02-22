France: Le Pen staff questioned in parliament jobs probe

PARIS — French far right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen's bodyguard and a top aide are being questioned in an investigation into money spent on her party's European Parliament assistants.

Asked about the questioning, Le Pen dismissed the probe Wednesday as "political manoeuvring " ahead of the April-May election.

An official close to the investigation said bodyguard Thierry Legier and aide Catherine Griset, who were also employed as European Parliament assistants, were taken in for questioning Wednesday near Paris. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.

The European Parliament and Paris prosecutor's office are both investigating the case.