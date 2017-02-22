Fund gets $10 million grant for Vietnam education centre
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund has received a $10 million grant for its proposed education
The Washington Post (http://wapo.st/2lkzyDk) reported Tuesday that the fund says the grant from the Lilly Endowment is the largest single cash donation in the fund's 37-year history.
It has been trying to raise money to build the underground Education Center next to its memorial on the Mall since 2003.
The 25,000-square-foot
With the Lilly donation, the fund says it now has $42.5 million of the $130 million it needs to raise.
___
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com