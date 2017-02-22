Germany approves faster deportation of failed asylum-seekers

BERLIN — Germany's Cabinet has approved a plan that makes it easier to deport rejected asylum-seekers.

Under the bill passed Wednesday, deportations of rejected asylum-seekers will be faster and more people will be sent back home.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who faces a general election in September, has called repeatedly for a "national effort" to make sure that people without the right to stay leave the country.

Germany has recently started deporting more Afghans, a move that has been criticized harshly by some who don't consider Afghanistan a secure country. Several state governments, which currently handle deportations, have refused to send people back to Afghanistan.