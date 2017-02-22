Guatemala leader says DHS chief says no mass deportations

GUATEMALA CITY — U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly has visited Guatemala, where he reportedly assured officials there won't be mass deportations by the Unites States.

Kelly did say that President Donald Trump has directed his department to intercept people entering the U.S. illegally and "return them to their countries of origin as fast as possible."

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said after his Wednesday meeting with Kelly that "the most important thing is that they have told us that there will not be mass deportations, and that they will be focused precisely on those people who represent a security threat or who have committed a crime."