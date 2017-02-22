News / World

Hearing resumes on new trial request in prep school case

Owen Labrie's attorney Robin Melone questions a witness during an evidentiary hearing on whether Labrie will be granted a retrial at Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord, N.H., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Labrie, a prep school graduate convicted of using a computer to lure an underage girl for sex returned to court Tuesday for a hearing on whether his lawyers damaged his case. (Elizabeth Frantz/The Concord Monitor via AP, Pool)

CONCORD, N.H. — A hearing resumes Wednesday in New Hampshire on whether a prep school graduate convicted of using a computer to lure a girl for sex deserves a new trial.

Owen Labrie (lah-BREE'), of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping a 15-year-old classmate as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul's School in Concord. He was convicted of misdemeanour sexual assault and child endangerment, as well as a felony computer charge that requires him to register as a sex offender for life.

Labrie claims his trial lawyers harmed his case in several ways, including by failing to challenge the felony charge.

The hearing on his request for a new trial began Tuesday and resumes Wednesday with cross-examination of attorney Jaye Rancourt, who served as his local counsel.

