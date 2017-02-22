Hearing resumes on new trial request in prep school case
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CONCORD, N.H. — A hearing resumes Wednesday in New Hampshire on whether a prep school graduate convicted of using a computer to lure a girl for sex deserves a new trial.
Owen Labrie (lah-BREE'), of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping a 15-year-old classmate as part of a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul's School in Concord. He was convicted of
Labrie claims his trial lawyers harmed his case in several ways, including by failing to challenge the felony charge.
The hearing on his request for a new trial began Tuesday and resumes Wednesday with cross-examination of attorney Jaye Rancourt, who served as his local counsel.