Jail officer admits providing inmate phones for drug dealing

DAYTON, Ohio — A former Ohio jail officer accused of facilitating drug trafficking by trying to sell phones to inmates has pleaded guilty to a federal charge.

Investigators alleged that former Montgomery County Jail corrections officer Michael Rose Jr. arranged to provide cellphones to multiple inmates in exchange for thousands of dollars.

The 29-year-old Rose admitted his actions in court Tuesday and pleaded guilty to attempted extortion under colour of official right.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for his attorney.