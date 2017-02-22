Khmer Rouge tribunal drops case vs lower-ranking suspect

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's Khmer Rouge tribunal has dropped crimes against humanity charges against a former lower-ranking Khmer Rouge official, saying she was not high enough in the regime's leadership hierarchy.

Prosecutors in 2015 had charged Im Chaem, a district chief during the Khmer Rouge's 1975-79 reign, with crimes against humanity including murder, extermination and enslavement.

An announcement Wednesday by the U.N.-assisted tribunal said the investigating judges had dropped all charges in the case against Im Chaem because she was neither a senior leader of the Khmer Rouge nor one of the most responsible officials.

The brutal policies of the Khmer Rouge are blamed for the deaths of 1.7 million Cambodians.