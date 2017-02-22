Man arrested in Staten Island cash advance company killings

NEW YORK — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shootings of two men inside a cash advance company in New York City.

Police said Wednesday that 32-year-old Ricky Dennis, of Brooklyn, was arrested on murder charges.

The shooting happened last month at Universal Merchant Funding, a small business loan and cash advance company on Staten Island.

Police say a masked gunman went inside and shot the men in their heads. The suspect then fled in a vehicle.

Police say 57-year-old Michael Genovese, of Edgewater, New Jersey, and an unidentified 52-year-old man were both pronounced dead at the scene.