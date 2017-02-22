Markets Right Now: US stocks edge back from record highs
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Declines in energy and industrial stocks are leading U.S. indexes slightly lower in early trading as the market comes off a record closing high the day before.
Energy companies fell early Wednesday along with the price of crude oil. Newfield Exploration sank 9
Newmont Mining dropped 2
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3
The Dow Jones industrial average gave back 46 points, or 0.2
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.40
