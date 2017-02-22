Markets Right Now: US stocks edge back from record highs

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Declines in energy and industrial stocks are leading U.S. indexes slightly lower in early trading as the market comes off a record closing high the day before.

Energy companies fell early Wednesday along with the price of crude oil. Newfield Exploration sank 9 per cent .

Newmont Mining dropped 2 per cent after reporting earnings that were weaker than Wall Street analysts were expecting.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3 per cent , to 2,358.

The Dow Jones industrial average gave back 46 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 20,697. The Nasdaq composite declined 13 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 5,852.