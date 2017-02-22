McCain makes secret trip to Syria to meet with US troops

WASHINGTON — A spokeswoman for Sen. John McCain says he travelled to northern Syria last week to discuss with the U.S. forces stationed there plans for defeating the Islamic State extremist group and pushing the militants out of their self-declared caliphate in Raqqa.

McCain, an Arizona Republican, is chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

In a statement Wednesday, McCain's spokeswoman described the visit as a "valuable opportunity to assess dynamic conditions on the group in Iraq and Syria." McCain didn't announce the trip in advance.