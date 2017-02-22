McCain makes secret trip to Syria to meet with US troops
WASHINGTON — A spokeswoman for Sen. John McCain says he
McCain, an Arizona Republican, is chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
In a statement Wednesday, McCain's spokeswoman described the visit as a "valuable opportunity to assess dynamic conditions on the group in Iraq and Syria." McCain didn't announce the trip in advance.
McCain has been a harsh critic of President Donald Trump's worldview, declaring his administration in disarray. But the statement says the president "has rightly ordered a review of U.S. strategy and plans to defeat" the Islamic State.