Polish play investigated for blasphemy, inciting violence
A
A
Share via Email
WARSAW, Poland — Prosecutors in Poland are investigating a new
Prosecutors said Wednesday they opened the investigation to determine if the play, "The Curse," offends religious feelings and acts as an incitement to murder. Those are crimes that can be punished with prison terms of two and three years, respectively.
The play, directed by Croatian director Oliver Frljic, debuted Saturday at Warsaw's Teatr Powszechny.
The politician named in the production is Law and Justice party Chairman Jaroslaw Kaczynski.
The Polish Bishops' Conference calls the play blasphemous and says the scenes involving the cross and John Paul II are "extremely painful" to people in predominantly Catholic Poland.
Most Popular
-
'Everybody loved Petey': Red Top chef dies in Costa Rica swimming accident
-
What's next? N.S. experts weigh in on usefulness of classroom conditions council
-
Too far to walk? Halifax school board member asks province to cut down bus distances, pay for changes
-
Look up, look way up: Huge snowman in Halifax becoming a star