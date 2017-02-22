Romania: president fails to overturn property ownership case
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's president has lost a bid to overturn a ruling on a property he lost ownership of, following an 18-year court case.
A court in the southern city of Pitesti on Wednesday rejected President Klaus Iohannis' appeal for the annulment of a lawsuit connected to a property he and his wife bought in 1999 in the central city of Sibiu.
The couple bought the property from someone who claimed to be the rightful owner of the building, which had been expropriated by the communists. They then rented it to Raiffeisen Bank.
In April 2016, a court ruled that the communist-era tenants, not Iohannis and his wife, were the rightful owners. The couple deny wrongdoing and have promised to reimburse rent money earned.
