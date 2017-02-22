Romanian premier nominates former judge as justice minister

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's prime minister has nominated a former judge for justice minister after the man who held that position resigned over massive anti-corruption protests sparked by a decree that would have diluted the anti-graft fight.

Premier Sorin Grindeanu said Wednesday that he had nominated Tudorel Toader, a former judge of the constitutional court and not a member of the ruling Social Democrat party, to take over the justice portfolio.

The previous minister, Florin Iordache, resigned on Feb. 9 over a decree that reduced penalties for corruption. He said all his initiatives were "legal and constitutional " but that he had failed to placate "public opinion."