Romanian premier nominates former judge as justice minister
BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania's prime minister has nominated a former judge for justice minister after the man who held that position resigned over massive anti-corruption protests sparked by a decree that would have diluted the anti-graft fight.
Premier Sorin Grindeanu said Wednesday that he had nominated Tudorel Toader, a former judge of the
The previous minister, Florin Iordache, resigned on Feb. 9 over a decree that reduced penalties for corruption. He said all his initiatives were "legal and
The decree sparked weeks of protests, the biggest since the overthrow of communism in the country.
