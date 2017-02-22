Russia: Syria safety zones need to be agreed with Damascus
MOSCOW — Russia's foreign minister says Moscow is open for dialogue with the United States on safety zones in Syria, noting that any such initiative needs to be
Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday he had briefly discussed the issue with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when they met in Germany last week.
President Donald Trump has floated safe zones as a substitute for resettling refugees in the United States and elsewhere around the globe.
Lavrov noted that Russia will wait for the U.S. to clarify its position. He said "any such initiatives concerning the territory of Syria need to be
He added that Moscow stands ready to discuss this and other proposals regarding possible U.S.-Russian
