Russia to build Reichstag model for kids to storm at park
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Russia's
Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday the replica at the Patriot Park just outside Moscow will be smaller than life size. He added that the idea is for Yunarmia members "to storm a specific location, not something abstract."
The Yunarmia, or Young Army, was created in 2015 to encourage patriotism among the young and teach them basic military skills.
The German government had no immediate comment to Shoigu's statement, which comes amid a bitter strain in Russia's ties with the West.
Shoigu said the theme park will also feature a replica of a WW II-era Soviet army positions and a forest guerrilla base.
Most Popular
-
Halifax man accused of killing off-duty police officer back behind bars
-
What's next? N.S. experts weigh in on usefulness of classroom conditions council
-
Look up, look way up: Huge snowman in Halifax becoming a star
-
Too far to walk? Halifax school board member asks province to cut down bus distances, pay for changes