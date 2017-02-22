News / World

Security breach at Kennedy Airport unnerves some travellers

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2010 file photo, a TSA employee being trained in behavioral pattern recognition watches passengers in line at a security checkpoint at Logan International Airport in Boston. Two planes departing Boston on Sept. 11, 2001, were hijacked and crashed into the World Trade Center in New York. A breach that allowed 11 people to walk through an unattended security checkpoint lane at New York's JFK International Airport Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 has some questioning how it could happen after the battery of security measures put in place after the Sept. 11 terror attacks. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2010 file photo, a TSA employee being trained in behavioral pattern recognition watches passengers in line at a security checkpoint at Logan International Airport in Boston. Two planes departing Boston on Sept. 11, 2001, were hijacked and crashed into the World Trade Center in New York. A breach that allowed 11 people to walk through an unattended security checkpoint lane at New York's JFK International Airport Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 has some questioning how it could happen after the battery of security measures put in place after the Sept. 11 terror attacks. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

BOSTON — Some air travellers are wondering how 11 people could walk through an unattended security checkpoint lane at one of the nation's busiest airports even with the enhanced security measures put in place after the Sept. 11 attacks.

The incident Monday at New York's Kennedy Airport is being investigated by the Transportation Security Administration.

At Boston's Logan International Airport — a staging point for two of the jetliners used on 9-11 — some travellers said they were surprised a checkpoint lane could be left unattended. Security procedures now include body scans, pat-downs and screening of checked luggage for explosives.

The TSA says that three passengers didn't receive required secondary screening after they set off the metal detector but that it's confident the incident presented "minimal risk to the aviation transportation system."

Editors' Picks

Most Popular