Serbs warn Bosnian Muslim bid at UN court revives old wounds

BELGRADE, Serbia — Top Serbian and Bosnian Serb leaders have warned that a decision by Bosnia's Muslim leader to revive a wartime genocide lawsuit against Serbia at the United Nations' top court has rekindled divisions.

The officials said Wednesday in Belgrade, the Serbian capital, that the bid to appeal a 2007 ruling by the International Court of Justice that cleared Serbia of genocide in Bosnia during the 1992-95 war, dealt a major blow to postwar reconciliation.

Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic warns "our relations have been pushed backward 25 or 22 years."