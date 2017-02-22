Son of dissident cleric begins prison term
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's semi-official Fars news agency is reporting that the son of late dissident cleric Grand Ayatollah Hossein Ali Montazeri has begun serving a six-year prison term.
In November, a clerical court sentenced Ahmad Montazeri to six years in prison for publishing a tape recording of his father condemning the execution of thousands of prisoners in 1988 at the end of the country's protracted war with Iraq. A
For years, Ayatollah Hossein Ali Montazeri, who died in 2009, had accused the country's ruling Islamic establishment of imposing a dictatorship in the name of Islam, and persisted with his criticism after the disputed presidential election in June of that year.
