Stocks start lower as energy and industrial companies fall
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are starting the day lower after a record-setting run. Energy and industrial companies are taking some of the biggest losses Wednesday. Technology stocks, which have risen every day in February, are slipping as big names like Apple and Intel decline.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average dipped 12 points, or 0.1
All four indexes closed at record highs Tuesday. Thanks to big gains for technology stocks this year, the Nasdaq is up almost 9
TAKE IT TO THE HOUSE: Luxury home builder Toll Brothers announced stronger first-quarter results than analysts expected, and the company said it should finish more houses this year than it initially anticipated. Its stock gained $1.96, or 6.1
ACTVISTS STAY BUSY: Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb rose 65 cents, or 1.2
ON THE REBOUND: Food and consumer products company Unilever rose after it said it will quickly review its options to find ways to raise value for shareholders. Kraft Heinz went public Friday with an offer to buy the company for $143 billion, but it withdrew that offer over the weekend after Unilever said it wasn't big enough. Unilever regained $1.83, or 4.1
ALL THAT GLITTERS: Gold and copper mining company Newmont Mining posted a smaller profit and less revenue than analysts expected. The company forecast greater costs, and it also took $970 million in charges that are related to expenses at a mine it is closing. Its stock gave up $1.88, or 5
TECH TRIPPED UP: Intel fell 35 cents, or 1
FED WATCH: Investors are eager to know whether the Fed might speed up the pace of its interest rate increases. Chair Janet Yellen indicated that is likely if the job market remains healthy and inflation stays on track. Though higher rates tend to weigh on stocks, the Fed's confidence and broader optimism about the economy have buoyed markets.
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude oil fell 73 cents, or 1.3
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.41
CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 113.15 yen from 113.58 yen. The euro slid to $1.0512 from $1.0547.
OVERSEAS: Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.1
___
AP Markets Writer Marley Jay can be reached at http://twitter.com/MarleyJayAP His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/journalist/marley-jay
Most Popular
-
'Everybody loved Petey': Red Top chef dies in Costa Rica swimming accident
-
What's next? N.S. experts weigh in on usefulness of classroom conditions council
-
Too far to walk? Halifax school board member asks province to cut down bus distances, pay for changes
-
Look up, look way up: Huge snowman in Halifax becoming a star