Supreme Court orders new hearing for black Texas inmate
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court has ordered a new court hearing for a black Texas prison inmate who claims improper testimony about his race tainted his death sentence.
The justices voted 6-2 Wednesday in
Chief Justice John Roberts said in his majority opinion that the federal appeals court that heard Buck's case was wrong to deny him a hearing.
Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented.
Buck was convicted of killing his former girlfriend and another man in 1995.
Most Popular
-
'Everybody loved Petey': Red Top chef dies in Costa Rica swimming accident
-
What's next? N.S. experts weigh in on usefulness of classroom conditions council
-
Too far to walk? Halifax school board member asks province to cut down bus distances, pay for changes
-
Look up, look way up: Huge snowman in Halifax becoming a star