Swiss police lead raids, arrest 1 in probe of IS recruiting
GENEVA — At least one person has been arrested in southern Switzerland as part of a criminal probe over suspected recruiting for the Islamic State group or related organizations.
The office of the Swiss attorney general said more than 100 federal police searched several houses in the Italian-speaking Ticino region, as well as of a house of prayer.
The federal probe
