The Latest: Judge blocks law on posting actors' ages
A
A
Share via Email
SAN FRANCISCO — The Latest on a ruling to block a California law that allows entertainment professionals to force a
5:15 p.m.
A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked a California law that allows actors and other entertainment professionals to force a popular industry
The law that Gov. Jerry Brown signed in September was intended to prevent age discrimination in Hollywood.
It affected the
U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said Wednesday that the law raised First Amendment concerns by preventing IMDb from publishing factual information on its public
Chhabria said the state hadn't shown that the law was necessary to combat age discrimination. He granted IMDb's motion for a preliminary injunction.
The state attorney general's office didn't immediately have comment.
___
4 p.m.
A federal judge in San Francisco has blocked a California law that allows actors and other entertainment professionals to remove their ages from a popular industry
The law that Gov. Jerry Brown signed in September was intended to prevent age discrimination in Hollywood. It affected the
U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria said Wednesday that the law raised First Amendment concerns by preventing IMDb from publishing factual information on its public
Chhabria said the state hadn't shown that the law was necessary to combat age discrimination. He granted IMDb's motion for a preliminary injunction.
The state attorney general's office didn't immediately have comment.
Most Popular
-
Modern housing you can afford in unique North Calgary community
-
'Everybody loved Petey': Red Top chef dies in Costa Rica swimming accident
-
Nova Scotia man convicted in 1992 McDonald’s murders living 'good life' in B.C.
-
Doctors, lawyers, computer programmers and accountants can't afford to buy a home in Vancouver