The Latest: Man charged with abusing 4 migrants in Greece

BERLIN — The Latest on the flow of migrants into Europe (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Greek police say they have arrested a 52-year-old French man on suspicion of sexually abusing four Pakistani boys he had sheltered in his home in the northern city of Thessaloniki.

Police said Wednesday the man was arrested Tuesday. He allegedly abused the boys, aged 14-17, in January after offering them housing as they were homeless.

According to police, the man presented himself as a volunteer to various organizations helping refugees. One of the boys was later housed in a shelter for young migrants and told staff about the abuse.

Police confiscated six hard drives and one USB stick from a search of the man's home, as well as unspecified drugs. The man appeared in court and has been charged with sexual abuse and possession and use of drugs.

___

11:30 a.m.

Germany's Cabinet has approved a plan that makes it easier to deport rejected asylum-seekers.

Under the bill passed Wednesday, deportations of rejected asylum-seekers will be faster and more people will be sent back home.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who faces a general election in September, has called repeatedly for a "national effort" to make sure that people without the right to stay leave the country.

Germany has recently started deporting more Afghans, a move that has been criticized harshly by some who don't consider Afghanistan a secure country. Several state governments, which currently handle deportations, have refused to send people back to Afghanistan.