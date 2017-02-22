The Latest: Teens kept in juvenile lockup in girl's shooting

LOGAN, Utah — The Latest on a teenage girl who was shot in the head and left in a ditch in Utah (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

Two teenage boys charged with shooting a 14-year-old girl in the head and leaving her critically wounded in a ditch in a small Utah town will be kept in juvenile detention.

The Herald Journal in Logan reports (http://bit.ly/2lvZ073 ) that the teenagers appeared separately in court Wednesday with their parents. A judge ordered them to stay at a detention centre until at least next Tuesday, when lawyers will meet to set a date for another hearing.

Prosecutors say the 16-year-old boys lured Deserae Turner with plans to rob and kill her. They're charged with attempted aggravated murder, robbery and other counts.

The Associated Press isn't naming the defendants because they're juveniles. Their attorneys weren't immediately available for comment.