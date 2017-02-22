News / World

The Latest: Thousands evacuated as floods inundate San Jose

James Fipps takes his dogs for a walk on a makeshift raft as Clear Lake continues to inundate homes with flooding, Tuesday Feb. 21, 2017, in Lakeport, Calif. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat via AP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The Latest on storms in California (all times local):

5:30 a.m.

At least 14,000 residents have been evacuated from homes in San Jose, California, where floodwaters have inundated homes and forced the shutdown of a major freeway.

Officials say U.S. 101 is closed in both directions early Wednesday south of San Francisco because of water across lanes. There is no estimate when the key commuter artery will reopen.

Authorities went door-to-door overnight ordering thousands more people to seek higher ground as creeks and reservoirs overtopped their banks and sent chest-deep water into neighbourhoods .

At least 225 residents were taken Tuesday to dry land and rinsed with soap and water to prevent them from being sickened by floodwaters that had travelled through engine fuel and garbage. No major injuries are reported.

The region is drying out after heavy rains, but flood warnings continue through Saturday morning.

