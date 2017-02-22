The Latest: UN does not expect breakthrough at Syria talks
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
GENEVA — The Latest on the Syrian conflict (all times local):
4:40 p.m.
The U.N. envoy for Syria says he's not expecting a breakthrough in the first peace talks under U.N. supervision in 10 months.
Staffan de Mistura spoke Wednesday, on the eve of planned talks between Syrian President Bashar Assad's government and the opposition.
De Mistura said he was "determined" to maintain "a very proactive momentum" in the talks, which will focus on new elections, a new constitution and governance in the country, riven by nearly six years of war.
He said he sees the meetings as "the beginning of a series of rounds" that will allow negotiators to "go much more in depth on the substantive issues that are required for a political solution."
De Mistura called off the last round of U.N.-sponsored talks in April amid an upsurge in fighting.
___
11:40 a.m.
Russia's
Sergei Shoigu told the Russian parliament Wednesday that the military has tested 162 types of weapons in Syria, and only 10 of them have failed to meet expectations.
Shoigu said Russian pilots have flown 1,760 combat missions in Syria since the launch of the air campaign in September 2015, killing more than 3,100 militants, including 26 warlords. He said Russia helped prevent the collapse of the Syrian state.
Shoigu said that nearly 90
The minister said that the military's special forces also have performed well in the conflict, targeting the militant leaders and helping direct airstrikes.
Most Popular
-
What's next? N.S. experts weigh in on usefulness of classroom conditions council
-
Look up, look way up: Huge snowman in Halifax becoming a star
-
Halifax man accused of killing off-duty police officer back behind bars
-
Too far to walk? Halifax school board member asks province to cut down bus distances, pay for changes