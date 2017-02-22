US charges 10 in steroid ring linked to Miami gym operator

MIAMI — Ten people have been charged with operating a $10 million steroid distribution ring allegedly run by a Miami man who co-owns a popular bodybuilding gym.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, announced steroid distribution and money laundering charges Wednesday against 37-year-old Richard Rodriguez of Miami and others, seven of whom live in South Florida. Court records show Rodriguez runs a company called Wellness Fitness Nutrition and the Iron Addicts Gym in Miami.

Authorities say the company obtained steroid raw materials from China. Steroid pills and liquid were made at a clandestine laboratory in Phoenix, Arizona, with the final products allegedly distributed around the country out of Miami.

The case was investigated by the New Jersey office of the Drug Enforcement Administration.