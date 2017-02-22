Venezuela VP blasts drug sanctions in full-page NY Times ad

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's Vice-President is using a full-page advertisement in the New York Times to lash out at Trump administration's decision to sanction him for drug trafficking.

Tareck El Aissami calls the accusations against him baseless and a violation of his human rights in the letter addressed to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

He also says that as interior minister, he extradited 21 captured drug lords to the U.S.

The Treasury Department last week froze El Aissami's American bank accounts and stripped him of his visa for allegedly helping facilitate large cocaine shipments from Venezuela.