Winning numbers drawn for $435 million Powerball jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa — The winning Powerball numbers have been drawn for the jackpot that's climbed above $400 million for the first time in nearly three months.
The numbers are 10-13-28-52-61 and Powerball 2.
During Wednesday night's drawing, it was announced that the jackpot jumped to an estimated $435 million.
Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
It's unclear if a winning ticket has been purchased. If there is no winner, the top prize will increase before the next drawing Saturday night.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are incredibly small, at one in 292.2 million.
